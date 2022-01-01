Every life lost to insecurity gives me concern… we’ll do more to protect Nigerians

President Buhari says his administration remains committed to protecting Nigerians by addressing insecurity.

In his new year message to Nigerians, the President said every life lost to insecurity is of concern to him and that his government will do more to protect Nigerians in this new year.

Read full text of President Buhari’s message below…

”We remain grateful to the Almighty God for yet another Year attained as a country, united by a common destiny and resolute in our determination to overcome the several challenges along the path to build the great and prosperous Nation of our dream.

2. I salute the courage and resilience of all Nigerians, which was evident in 2021 as this nation, like other countries of the world, faced significant challenges that occurred as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the efforts to restore the global economy and social order.

3. The persistent insecurity in certain parts of the country may have threatened to unravel the incremental gains…