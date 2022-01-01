I learnt kidnapping from watching Zubby Michael’s movies – Suspect

A kidnap suspect has said that he learnt the act of kidnapping from watching movies actor aZubby Michael featured in.

Ayobamidele Ayodele made the claim after being arrested in Ogun state for kidnapping six-year-old boy, Ebube Eze. He was apprehended by the Force Intelligence Response Team headed by Tunji Disu, after the minor’s father sent a petition to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

Vanguard reported that the victim was kidnapped from Remson Group of Schools, located in Ojo Alaba area of Lagos, and was kept hostage for four days until a ransom of N550,000 was paid for his release.

Confessing to the crime, Ayodele said;

“Zubby Michael is my favorite Nollywood actor and he is good at kidnapping roles. “I decided to try out some of the methods used by Zubby to kidnap children and adults in the movies. “I started by visiting several schools around Ojo to see the possibility of picking children without anyone noticing.”

Claiming that he was…