Nigerian lady shares screenshot of message she got from a struggling ‘entitled’ Pastor she gifted money





A Nigerian lady has taken to Facebook to share screenshot of message she got from a struggling ‘entitled’ Pastor she gifted money.

Lolo Nneka recalled how the Pastor once asked her to buy him a car because “his kids cry when they see other people’s cars”.

Sharing a recent experience, the Facebook user revealed that after she and a friend gifted the Pastor N20k each, he asked her to buy his wife a phone because she has not had any for some time.

There is this struggling pastor on my street that lives from hand to mouth. He has a wife and two kids, I help him from time to time out of my magnanimity not because I am under any obligation to help him or I am relying on him for prayers. I was born and bred in the Catholic Faith, Even though I have not been attending church for sometime, if I resume church today it will still be Catholic. I don’t do pastors, TBH I hardly rate them. I just decided to assist this one occasionally because his suffering is glaring. He comes to me with…





Source: Linda Ikeji