Police rescue 21 kidnapped pupils in Zamfara

21 Islamiyya school children abducted by bandits along Gusau-Tsafe-Funtuwa road on Friday December 31, have been rescued by the police.

The state police spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu said the victims were rescued by security operatives after a gun duel with the bandits.

The pupils were said to be travelling with their teacher from Rini, Bakura LGA of Zamfara to Katsina state, when the armed bandits blocked the highway and abducted many commuters along the road.

Lawali Ibrahim, the Islamiyya school teacher, one bus driver, alongside other commuters are still with the abductors.

Shehu said;