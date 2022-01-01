Rapper Stormzy’s ex, Maya Jama and Kendal Jenner’s former boyfriend, Ben Simmons reportedly engaged

English TV host, Maya Jama is reportedly engaged to her beau Ben Simmons after seven months of dating.

The presenter, 27, and US basketball star, 25, are set to wed after Ben popped the question over the festive period.

The Sun claims the pair- who went public with their romance earlier this year- have only told close friends and family of the happy news.

Maya spent Christmas at Ben’s £3.7million mansion in Moorestown, New Jersey and it’s rumoured she will relocate there following the proposal.

A source told the publication: ‘Ben adores Maya and has fallen head over heels for her. He picked up the ring on Jewelers’ Row in the diamond district of Philadelphia the day before he proposed.

‘He chose the ring himself and felt he knew exactly what she would want. Maya said yes and they’re both thrilled.’

They added: ‘Ben was so excited, but they’ve decided to keep the news low-key and tell only those closest to them. Maya flew to New Jersey to spend…