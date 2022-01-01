Stop condemning me for praying for Nnamdi Kanu

Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has begged his fellow Catholic Priests to stop condemning him for praying for leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Mbaka had repeatedly asked the Nigerian government to release Nnamdi Kanu and also warned that nothing should happen to the separatist leader.

In his 2022 New Year message during the Crossover night at the Adoration Ground, Emene, Mbaka said “he’s not closing any priest’s mouth and nobody should close his”.

He said;