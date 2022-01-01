Tacha knocks Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay, after she tried to start another Nigeria-Ghana fight by saying successful female Ghanaian celebs date upcoming Nigerian celebrities but Nigerians won’t do same

Tacha has knocked Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay for a divisive statement she made about Nigerian and Ghanaian celebrities.

Amid the fight started by Shatta Wale who accused Nigerian stars of not supporting Ghanaian artistes, Wendy took to Twitter to claim that its the same in the dating scene.

She said established female Ghanaian celebrities agree to date upcoming male Nigerian celebrities but no established female Nigerian celebrity will ever date an upcoming Ghanaian celebrity.

Her tweet hit its intended mark as a number of Ghanians replied to blast Nigerians, while some others Ghanaian defended Nigerians, saying you can’t force love.

Tacha then hit back at Wendy Shay for her statement.

The Nigerian reality star wrote: “What is this? lool is this really suppose to come from one of the supposed biggest female artist in Africa? Black man be black man problem.”