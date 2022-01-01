Victor Osimhen, Emmanuel Dennis, Leon Balogun & Shehu Abdullahi withdraw from Super Eagles squad

The Nigerian men’s football team have confirmed the withdrawal of Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis, Rangers’ Leon Balogun and Omonia Nicosia’s Shehu Abdullahi from their 28-man squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to take place January in Cameroon.

Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavoen announced the changes on Friday, December 31 with Olympiacos’ Henry Onyekuru, Venezia’s Tyronne Ebuehi, Slavia Prague’s Peter Olayinka and West Bromwich Albion’s Semi Ajayi replacing the players who were withdrawn.

Osimhen, who arrived Nigeria this week after recovering from a facial injury, tested positive for coronavirus and is in isolation.

Leon Balogun and Abdullahi are not yet physically fit while Watford say Dennis’ call-up letter came late from the NFF .

Nigeria face Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in Group D.

The team will begin their campaign against Egypt at the Roumde Adjia Stadium on January 11.