57-year-old man in Adamawa arrested for allegedly stabbing his 40-year-old wife to death after she moved out of his house to get her own place (photos)

The Adamawa State Police Command, on January 1, apprehended a 57year old commercial driver for stabbing his 40year old wife to death.

A statement released by DSP Suleiman Nguroje, says the suspect, Muhammed Alfa, a resident of Lande B Village, Gombi local government area, allegedly stabbed his late ex-wife, Hamsatu Muhammad, with a knife after a little argument that resulted in ”divorce and separation’.

”The wife relocated to a separate house close to her former house. In an effort to fix her new room, she removed a zink door of her former house to fix her new apartment. Angered by her action, the Suspect used knife and stabbed his divorced wife and mother of his children on the neck,as a result of which, she fell down, became unconscious and was rushed to the Hospital where she was confirmed dead.”Nguroje said

The police spokesperson added that the suspect was apprehended by the Police in Gombi Divisional headquarters, following a report received from one…