Davido’s first daughter Imade asks her mother why she isn’t the one who gave birth to her half-sister Hailey (video)

Davido’s first daughter, Imade Adeleke, has asked her mother, Sophia Momodu, why she isn’t the one who gave birth to her half-sister, Hailey Adeleke.

Davido shares Imade with Sophia. He shares his second daughter, Hailey, with Amanda, who is based in the US.

For the festive season, Sophia and Amanda visited Ghana with their daughters and the half-sisters reunited.

While spending time together, Imade asked her mother why she isn’t also her half-sister’s mother.

Sophia Momodu told her daughter that she’s Hailey’s mother.

But Imade pointed to Amanda and told her mother that that’s Hailey’s mother.

Sophia responded, telling Imade that Amanda is Hailey’s mum and so is she.

“She has two mums,” Imade said finally.

Watch the video below.