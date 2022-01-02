Heavily pregnant Ashley Graham reveals her full-term belly in a series of photos ahead of giving birth to twins (photos)

Heavily pregnant Ashley Graham is set to welcome her set of twins.

 

The 34-year-old American model, who is awaiting the birth of twin boys with cinematographer husband Justin Ervin, 36, shared new photos of her baby bump on Instagram.

 

The proud mother-to-be also revealed that she was approaching the last stretch of her pregnancy, writing, ‘made it full term today (40 weeks!). due dates are just a suggestion, babies will always come on their birthday.’

 

Graham met her filmmaker husband in 2009 when she was volunteering at her church. The couple got engaged in June 2010 and went on to marry in August of the same year.

 

The model and her husband welcomed their first child, Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, in January 2020. 

 

Heavily pregnant Ashley Graham reveals her full-term belly in a series of photos ahead of giving birth to twins (photos)



Source: Linda Ikeji

