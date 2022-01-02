Kanye West goes on date in Miami with Actress Julia Fox

Rapper Kanye West was spotted out on a date with actress Julia Fox in Miami on January 1. 

 

Celebrating the new year in style, the pair shared a candlelit dinner at the celeb-hotspot Carbone. In one snap, while the two are entering the establishment, Kanye gazes intently at Julia, who wears a huge smile and appears to be hanging on his every word.

 

Sources told TMZ that the date was “nothing serious,” and that Ye is simply trying to have fun amid his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian.

 

Kanye and Julia’s date night comes a week after the “Famous” hitmaker dropped $4.5 million to buy the house directly across the street from his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. It was reported he paid $420,000 over the asking price and is planning to tear it down to the studs to build his own brand-new abode.

 

Kim Kardashian filed to be declared legally single amid her divorce proceedings with West on Dec. 10. The Skims founder  who has since moved on with…



