Man sets himself ablaze in car while screaming about Covid in front of diners

A man has suffered life-threatening burns after setting himself on fire in his car.

The incident occurred in Richmond, Australia, last Saturday, Dec. 25.

The man was allegedly heard screaming about the country’s strict coronavirus restrictions before he set himself ablaze in a silver hatchback, outside a local restaurant, at the time.

Police and firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames with water but needed the help of five other people to do so.

Other bystanders helped police to restrain the man until the officers were able to pin him to the ground.

He was then taken to hospital, via ambulance, where he was treated for “life-threatening injuries”, police said.

One witness told local news that the man’s flesh was “burning before the flames were put out with water”.

They said: “His skin was burning. He was on fire. His skin is stuck to my shirt.

“He was off his face screaming about the mandates.”

And another witness, Lydia O’Connor, who…