Mbaka claims he never asked Nigerians to vote for Buhari, alleges plot to assassinate him

Catholic priest, Ejike Mbaka has raised an alarm of a plot to kill him after a row with the Catholic Diocese of Enugu in May last year.

Giving his new year message, Mbaka recounted how he was asked to shut down his Adoration ministry in Enugu for one-month and embark on a retreat by Catholic Bishop of the Enugu Diocese, Callistus Onaga who cautioned him against meddling in politics.

This came after the Catholic Priest who was a staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, switched and asked the President to resign or be impeached for “bad governance”. Recall also that the Presidency responded by alleging that he was angry because his request for government contracts was rebuffed.

Addressing his followers on New Year Day, Mbaka said;