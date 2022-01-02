Olubadan of Ibadan dies at 93

The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, has died. The monarch who was 93 years old died in the early hours of Sunday, January 2.

The monarch who ruled over 11 local government areas that make up of Ibadan died less than one month after the death of Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi.

Sources at the Popoyemoja palace of the Olubadan said that the Olubadan died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

Adetunji, who was crowned the 41st Olubadan on March 4, 2017, was born on August 26, 1928. He was the first of 17 children of his parents.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.