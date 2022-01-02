Photos from funeral of seven family members shot dead by relative in South Africa

The seven family members including four children killed by a relative were laid to rest in Limpopo, South Africa on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Mpho Ndou, Portia Chauke, one year old Wanga Ndou, Rendani Ndou, Ndivhuhi Ndou, Dakalo Makondo and Confidence Ndou, were shot dead on Christmas Day at Jim Jones village in Malamulele, near Limpopo.

The murder accused, 52-year-old Enoch Ndou, allegedly killed his relatives in a dispute over a family house.

Accused

The accused’s late brother’s sons, Ndivhuhi and Mpho, Ndivhuwo’s pregnant wife, Portia Mabasa, were also among those killed. Their one-year-old child Wanga was also killed.

Police say the accused was reportedly at odds with his elder brother’s sons over a house left by his late father.

Enoch, who handed himself over to police shortly after the incident, made a brief appearance in the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court last week amid calls by community members that he should not be granted…