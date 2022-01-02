Sunday Igboho’s lawyer resign

Pelumi Olajengbesi, one of the lawyers of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho has resigned from his position.

Olajengbesi noted that he said in the beginning, that the scope of his work would only be within the purview of his professional duty as a lawyer to Mr Igboho and his aides.

He also disclosed that while he is a strong believer in constitutional democracy, civil liberty and human rights which includes the right to self-determination, he is not a Yoruba nation agitator nor a member of any like organization.

The statement read;