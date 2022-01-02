Two brothers aged 12 and 14 drown in Kwara river

Two biological brothers have drowned in Asa River in Ilorin, Kwara State on New Year eve.

The State Fire Service said that it recovered bodies of the boys, Damilare,12, and Kamaldeen,14, from the river located around ‘Laola Salasi Street Mubo area of Ilorin, at about 5 pm on Friday, December 31.

The incident happened at about 16:36hrs (04:36pm) after one Alhaji Eleja summoned the fire brigade to the scene.

Confirming the incident, the Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade Olumuyiwa in a statement signed by the Head of Media and Publicity, Hassan Adekunle, said the victims were with their mates when they went swimming at the river.

“The Kwara State Fire Service has again evacuated two boys namely Damilare, 12 years old, and Kamaldeen, 14 years old, from Asa River, ‘Laola Salasi Street Mubo area, Ilorin, today, 31st of December, 2021,” he stated.

“This horrible incident happened this evening at about 16:36hrs (4:36 pm) when one Alhaji…