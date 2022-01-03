Dominant Blues share points amid title race battle with Manchester City

Chelsea lost a fully deserved three points against Liverpool on Sunday, January 2, 2022 as they played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

AFCON bound players, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah’s early strikes were cancelled out by Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic just before half-time, with the first half full of missed chances and excitement.

In the second-half, Chelsea stepped up the pressure but were unable to score the third goal despite having lots of possession. Liverpool had few opportunities to win the match in the second half too, but the away team devoid of coach Jurgen Klopp due to COVID-19 will be happy to go back home with a draw .

With the result, Manchester City now lead the Premier League table by 10 points.

Thomas Tuchel’s side will stay above Liverpool by a point for the time being though Jurgen Klopp’s side do have a game in hand over Chelsea in the Premier League.

