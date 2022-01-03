Edo State Govt to shut down orphanage homes operating as businesses

Edeko

The Edo State Government has disclosed plans to set up a committee to monitor and audit orphanage homes in the state, threatening to close down and prosecute orphanage homes operating as businesses as against their designation as charities.

The Commissioner for Social Development and Gender Issues, Maria Edeko, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, on Monday, said the committee will formulate holistic policies on the management of orphanage homes and adoption, in line with the state’s child rights law.

“Orphanages are charity homes set up to cater for children without parents, those beyond parental care and other vulnerable persons, whose parents may be alive but are unable to cater for them, but today our people have a misconception about these homes and see them as business ventures,” she said.

“They build orphanage homes with the intention to make a profit, rather than for charitable purposes. Some even add a maternity side by side with the…