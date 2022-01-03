Gunmen assassinate APC chieftain on his way home from crossover service in Akwa Ibom

Gunmen suspected to be hired assassins have killed a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom State, Otu Inyang.

It was gathered that chief Inyang who hailed from Ikot Udoma Village in Eket Local Government Area of the state was shot dead while returning home with his wife after a crossover service at Qua Iboe Church in the community.

According to Punch, the deceased was ambushed by his assailants who fired several bullets into his head a few minutes to his residence.

A source told the publication that other worshippers going home after the service did not suspect that the sounds they heard were that of gunshots as there were several other sounds from knockout thrown by excited youths to herald the new year.

Confirming the incident, the President of Ekid Peoples Union and former governorship candidate on the platform of defunct All Nigeria People Party, Dr Samuel Udonsek, described the deceased as a formidable politician and community…