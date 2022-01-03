“It’s like we are watching a horror movie”

Precious Owunari Pepple, the mother of a 4-year-old girl who went missing in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers state, has opened up a year after the incident.
LIB had reported that Gabriella Sokari Tolofari, mysteriously disappeared from a prayer ground at Deema community, in Bonny on December 13, 2020.
Speaking to PUNCH Mrs Pepple narrated the event leading to the disappearance of her daughter and all the efforts made to find her.
Speaking about what led to her daughter’s disappearance, she said;
My daughter, Gabriella Sokari Tolofari, was four years old when she got missing. She would have been five this year. I was pregnant at the time. I had also just lost my mom that year, too, in May. It was Christmas period like this that the incident happened. My aunt called me on December 8 that she was coming to Bonny from Port Harcourt to join a yearly prayer, which was organised in our village, Bethel Village, very close to Dema Village.
She came in on…
Source: Linda Ikeji