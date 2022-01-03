Nigeria’s inflation rate may be among world’s highest in 2022 – World Bank





The World Bank has said Nigeria may have one of the highest inflation rates in the world in 2022.

Following increasing prices diminishing the welfare of Nigerian households, the international finance institution projected that the West African country might have one of the highest inflation rates globally and the seventh highest among Sub-Saharan African countries in 2022.

Highlighting the negative effects of inflation on Nigeria, which include pushing eight million Nigerians into poverty, and the possible disruption of consumption, investment and saving decisions, among other consequences, the World bank also noted that the high inflation hampers the country’s attempt to achieve economic recovery and erodes the purchasing power of most vulnerable households.

Also pointing out that an increase in food prices accounted for about 70 per cent of the annual increase in the rate of inflation, the World Bank also said inflationary pressures were trigged by multiple demand and supply…





Source: Linda Ikeji