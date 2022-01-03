Obiano didn’t give any condition to support my governorship ambition

Anambra Governor-Elect, Charles Soludo has said that incumbent Governor of the state, Willie Obiano didn’t give any condition to support his governorship ambition.
Making the clarification on Sunday January 2, during a thank you visit to Governor Obiano at his country home in Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area, Soludo stated that the incumbent Governor’s interest is to project Anambra high.
He said;
“Governor Obiano’s interest is to project Anambra high.
“His obsession is to ensure that I continue with the good works he has done in the state.
“My deputy and I will work hard, every minute of the day to make him proud and make Anambra proud too.
“I say thank you a billion times for your support. There would have been a dozen and one reason to walk away from me, but you were resolute. Your expectations to make Anambra proud must be met.
“Some believed that APGA would die this administration, but God intervened.”
Source: Linda Ikeji