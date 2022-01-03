There was no attempt to kidnap Teni in Rivers state

The Rivers state police command has said that there was no attempt to kidnap singer, Teni in Degema, Asari Toru Local Government Area of the state.

While eyewitnesses said sporadic gunshots which were fired forced people to leave the venue while Teni was also taken off the stage, the Command’s Public Relation Officer, Iringe Grace Koko said it was not a kidnap attempt.

Koko said some miscreants who had a misunderstanding at the venue of the show created a scene that made security agents fire some gunshots to wade off violence.

She further revealed that the miscreants had a “free for all moment”, but the prompt intervention of the security agencies saved the situation.