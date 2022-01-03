There was no incidence of attempted kidnap- singer Teni clarifies

Singer Teni the Entertainer has also dismissed reports claiming some persons attempted to abduct her while she was performing in Port Harcourt, Rivers state on Sunday, January 2.

Her fans who attended the show she performed in claimed some persons attempted to abduct her while she was performing. Read here.



However, the police in a statement released dismissed reports of the attempted kidnap, stating that some miscreants had attempted to cause a fight at the venue and that the security agents at the venue fired gunshots to wade off violence. Read here.



In a new update, Teni via her Instastories this evening also dismissed reports of attempted kidnap.