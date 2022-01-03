Thousands of Women accused of witchcraft and executed 300 years ago set to receive official apology and pardon from Scottish government

Thousands of women accused of witchcraft in the 16th-18th centuries which led to their executions are set to receive official apology and pardons from the Scottish government.

The people accused of witchcraft were mostly women and were leveled with allegations from cursing the king’s ships, to shape-shifting into animals and birds, or dancing with the devil, to a ‘satanic’ panic.

Now, three centuries after the Witchcraft Act was repealed, campaigners are on course to win pardons and official apologies for the estimated 3,837 people tried as witches, of which two-thirds were executed and burned.

This comes after a two-year campaign by the Witches of Scotland group, resulting in the passing of the member’s bill by the Scottish parliament to clear the names of those accused, according to a report by the Sunday Times.

The move follows a precedent by the Massachusetts House of Representatives in the US that proclaimed victims of the Salem witch trials innocent in…