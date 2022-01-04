​I did not stab my girlfriend

Activist Amara The Lesbian has again reacted to former lesbian partner, Uyai’s allegation of being abusive, assaulting her and screaming at her during threesomes with another lady.

LIB reported that asides accusing Amara of being abusive, assaulting her and screaming at her during threesomes with another lady, Uyai also narrated how her former partner told her that her on-and-off girlfriend, Yinka almost died after she (Amara) stabbed her.

Reacting to the allegation, Amara denied stabbing Yinka but admitted that they were in an abusive relationship for two years. She also revealed that they’ve been together for four years after their abusive past, and have healed and gotten better.

Acknowleging that Uyai dumped her because she never felt safe around her, she stated that she never wanted to be that person around her.

Apologizing to members of the LGBT community affected by their social media meltdown, Amara further promised to see a therapist.