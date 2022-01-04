A Party With A Purpose! Johnnie Walker Takes Island Block Party To Heights

Johnnie Walker partnered with Island Block Party to host one of the highly anticipated events of the year. It was truly an unforgettable experience as they served us the perfect blend of music, whiskey and games.

Guests had fun engaging with the Johnnie Walker #NoLabels quote while making up their own quotes to spice up the fun. Others had fun with the live experiences on-ground from the face painting to the customized merch provided by some creatives.

With its theme – #PartyNotConcert, the hypemen and DJs kept the energy up as they thrilled guests with some of the chart-topping music. The climax of the event was when Victony, one of the most promising breakout acts of 2021, ditched his wheelchair to deliver some of his hit songs while standing on his two feet. It was a moment to behold.

Other performances which took our breath away were Focalistic giving us some of that Amapiano magic and Falz, dropping some of his comic skills along with his tracks….