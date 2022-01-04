Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are engaged

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are set to walk down the aisle.

They have been secretly engaged now for over a year and it’s just now coming to light.

President Trump’s eldest son apparently popped the question to his ex-Fox News anchor GF on New Year’s Eve 2020, but kept the engagement hidden from public view, until this past weekend, when Kimberly was seen flashing her engagement ring on social media.

According to the Daily Mail, their engagement has been known to people in their inner circle because Kimberly wasn’t hiding the ring during private gatherings. She only hid it while on camera.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly have been dating for years now.

They each have children from previous relationships.

Don was married to Vanessa Trump until their divorce finalized the same year he started dating Kimberly. Kim she was previously married to California Governor Gavin Newsom as well as furniture heir Eric Villency.