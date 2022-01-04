FG to release white paper on NDDC forensic audit report





Senior special assistant to the president on Niger Delta affairs, Ita Enang has said that the federal government will be releasing a white paper on the report of the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Enang disclosed this in an interview on Channels Television. He said the white paper on the forensic audit report will show the recommendations which are accepted or rejected by the federal government.

The presidential aide also noted that it will amount to prejudice if he gives details of the audit prior to the release of the white paper.

“Yes, I’m confident. Nigerians are all confident because Mr President does and means whatever he says. “A lot of people have asked ‘when are these people going to be brought to book?’ We want to say that the recommendations of the forensic auditors are still being examined and when a report is submitted to the government, the government will have its committee or appropriate officer or office examine the…





