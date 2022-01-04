“I ‘m yet to see who can rub shoulders with me on this street”

Big Brother Naija star, Ka3na has given herself a pat on the back for ”bagging deals” and winning without support from her colleagues. 

 

According to the entrepreneur, she is yet to see anyone who can rub shoulders with her on social media. 

 

“I practically stayed in their faces for almost two years now. Without support from colleagues or persons…bagging my deals and winning on legit. That’s legendary. I am yet to see who can rub shoulders with me on this street. So proud of me right now.” she wrote.

 

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

