Keanu Reeves donated 70% of his ‘Matrix’ salary to cancer research

Hollywood actor, Keanu Reeves donated 70% of his ‘Matrix’ salary to a cancer research.

57-year-old Reeves was reportedly paid $10 million upfront for the 1999 sci-fi flick, before earning a further $35 million when the movie became a box office blockbuster.

Lad Bible reported the actor donated 70% of the money, a whopping $31.5 million to leukemia research.

The report said Reeves “was inspired to fund research into the blood cancer after his sister Kim, now 55, was diagnosed in 1991.” She reportedly spent a decade in and out of treatment before finally entering remission in 2001.

Reeves has continued to give money to research in the years after Kim was cured, even creating his own cancer fund.

In addition to his sizable donation, the Speed and Point Break star has also launched a cancer charity foundation, telling Ladies Home Journal back in 2009 that he has” a private foundation that’s been running for five or six years, and it…