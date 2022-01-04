Magodo Phase 2 residents protest Invasion and planned demolition of their buildings (photos)

Residents of Magodo Phase 2 this morning January 4, staged a protest over the continuous presence of armed policemen in the estate following an invasion last month and the planned demolition of properties.

Recall that in December 2021, a group of armed police officers stormed the estate after a family in Lagos state said they had a court injunction to reclaim the land in which some of the houses were built. The Lagos state government described the invasion as unwarranted and vowed to prosecute all those involved. However, since the invasion in December, the police officers have not been drafted out of the estate.

The protesting residents say it is unacceptable for the armed police officers to continue to lay siege in their environment.

Speaking during the protest the Chairman of Magodo Residents’ Association, Bajo Osinubi, said