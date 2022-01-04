Man wears agbada his grandfather wore over ’50 years ago’ and shares side by side photos of him and his grandfather in same outfit

A young man has shared a photo of himself wearing an agbada which he claims his grandfather wore over 50 years ago.
He shared a photo of his grandfather wearing the agbada and posing with his son, the young man’s father decades ago.
He also shared a recent one of him wearing the ”same agbada.”
His caption reads: “My Grandfather and my father. Me in the same outfit my Grandfather wore over 50 years ago. Legacy!!!”
He also gave credit to the quality fashion of the 90s.
See below.
Source: Linda Ikeji