Man wears agbada his grandfather wore over ’50 years ago’ and shares side by side photos of him and his grandfather in same outfit

A young man has shared a photo of himself wearing an agbada which he claims his grandfather wore over 50 years ago.

 

He shared a photo of his grandfather wearing the agbada and posing with his son, the young man’s father decades ago.

 

He also shared a recent one of him wearing the ”same agbada.”

 

His caption reads: “My Grandfather and my father. Me in the same outfit my Grandfather wore over 50 years ago. Legacy!!!”

 

He also gave credit to the quality fashion of the 90s.

 

