Prince Andrew’s lawyers to ask US court to dismiss civil sexual assault case

The Duke of York’s lawyers will argue in a US court later that a civil sexual assault lawsuit should be dismissed.

Virginia Giuffre is suing him for allegedly sexually assaulting her 20 years ago, when she was a teenager.

A document made public on Monday showed convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein paid her $500,000 (£371,000) to end her claim against him and agree not to sue any other “potential defendant”.

Prince Andrew has consistently denied the allegations.

While the settlement with Epstein does not mention the prince by name, his lawyers say the deal means she cannot sue him.

The interpretation of the 2009 document, disclosed by a New York court, will form a central plank of the argument in the civil case involving Prince Andrew.

Ms. Giuffre alleges she was trafficked to the prince by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, who was last week convicted of recruiting and trafficking young girls to be abused by the late Financier Epstein, who died in prison in…