US forces shoot down two bomb drones approaching US facility in Iraq a day after Iran vowed revenge over General Soleimani’s death

The US military on Monday, January 3 shot down two armed drones as they headed toward a facility housing US advisers at the same airport where US drones killed Iranian General Qassemi Soleimani two years ago following Donald Trump’s orders.

In Monday’s attack, the drones were shot down by the C-RAM defence system that protects American installations in Iraq, and there were no reports of damage or injuries from the incident.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, although one of the wings of the drones had the words ‘Soleimani’s revenge’ painted on it, according to the coalition and Iraqi officials.

‘These are attacks against Iraqi installations and an attack against the Iraqi people and the military that protects them,’ a US coalition official said.

‘We maintain a minimal footprint on Iraqi bases. The coalition no longer has its own bases in Iraq.’

Before his death, Soleimani headed the Quds Force, the shadowy operations arm of Iran’s…