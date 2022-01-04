What job opportunities have Governor Wike created? – Nigerian Sex Workers’ Association condemn governor’s decision to ban their members in Rivers state

The Nigerian Sex Workers Association (NSWA) has condemned Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, directive to ban sex workers and nightclubs from operating in some parts of the state.

During his New Year broadcast in Port Harcourt on Saturday, Governor Wike banned nightclub activities including nighttime trading and street prostitution especially along Abacha road and surrounding streets, particularly in the Casablanca area. According to the governor, the move will “stop the harmful effects of these depraved activities on the moral development of the children and society at large.”

The governor further directed security agencies in the state to arrest and prosecute anyone attempting to violate the ban. He said a taskforce would be set up to this effect.

Reacting to the governor’s order, the National President of the Sex Workers Association, Ms Amaka Enemo, in an interview with SaharaReporters, said there were socio-economic problems such as insecurity and unemployment…