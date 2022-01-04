World’s richest man, Elon Musk’s worth climbs to $304billion as Tesla stock soars

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man has started the new year richer by adding $32.6 billion to his net worth bringing his fortune to $304.2 billion.

According to Forbes, the billionaire – who is also the founder behind the commercial space enterprise SpaceX, remained at the top of the world’s rich list going into the new year.

In second place and $103.6 billion behind Musk is Bernard Arnault, the CEO of French fashion empire LVMH. Amazon founder and former-CEO Jeff Bezos sits in third place, Forbes said.

Tesla’s soaring stock price has again been credited for the South African’s growing wealth.

On Sunday, the electric car producer announced it had delivered more than 936,000 cars in 2021, surpassing projections by analysts, but also announced that the company had recalled 475,000 of its cars built between 2014 and 2021.

Forbes said Tesla shares increased by more than 13 percent by market close, with the company’s market capitalisation again topping the $1…