Akwa Ibom government bans scrap scavengers after a young man was beaten to death

Akwa Ibom State Government has announced a ban on scrap scavengers, days after a young man was beaten to death.

LIB reported earlier that two Hausa scrap collector were beaten to death in Afaha Oku, Ikpa community, in Uyo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State in retaliation to them killing an indigene identified as Anietie Ekpanya.

According to an eyewitness, Anietie had gone to collect his clothes from the laundry on January 2, and while returning to his compound, he sighted the two Hausa scrap metal collectors with some items they removed.

Upon confronting them and asking who gave them permission to enter the compound, they pounced on him and beat him till he collapsed. The scrap collectors were apprehended by resident of community, who burnt them to death.

Following the incident, Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government (SSG), Emmanuel Ekuwem on Tuesday January 4 announced the ban and also disclosed that the state government had to take an action in…