Celebrations as abducted Plateau bride weds a day after regaining her freedom

The bride who was allegedy abducted in Plateau state has tied the knot with her man, Zaphaniah Kosom, after regaining her freedom.

It would be recalled that Farmatof Paul was kidnapped from her pastor’s house in Ngyong community of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Sunday January 2, few hours to her wedding slated for Monday, January 3.

She regained her freedom on Monday night and the wedding was held on Tuesday, January 4.

Friends and family members have taken to Facebook to celebrate the couple on their successfull wedding despite obstacles they encountered.

“Nothing the Lord can’t do. My friend my friend we are together in every tick and thine. Fixed date 03/01/2022. But God’s own date 04/01/2022. Thank you all for your calls, show of concern. To Mr &Mrs Kosom Zaph’s wishing your home heaven on Earth…2022 is an open door for you in Jesus name.” one Emmanuella Mafwalal wrote.

“God is indeed great as he’s made this day a…