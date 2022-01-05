Disney+ Snowdrop actress, Kim Mi-soo dies ‘suddenly’ at age 29

Kim Mi-soo, star of Disney+ series Snowdrop, has died suddenly at the age of 29, her agent has said.

The actress plays Yeo Jung-min in the show.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed, but Kim’s management said she had died suddenly and asked people to refrain from spreading rumours about her death so that her family can mourn.

Her agency Lanscape said in a statement: “Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5. The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness.

“Please refrain from reporting false rumors or speculation so that the bereaved family, who are in shock and grief-stricken, can reverently commemorate the deceased.

“As per her family’s wishes, the funeral will be held quietly in private.

“Please wish for Kim Mi Soo to rest in peace, and once again, we offer our deepest condolences to the deceased.”

Kim’s funeral will be held at Taeneung Sungsim Funeral Home.

Kim was born in South Korea in 1992 and grew up to find fame as an actress…