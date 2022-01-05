Governor Sanwo-Olu to implement panel’s report

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday January 5, set up a four-man committee led by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, an engineer, as a first step to the implementation of the report submitted by the Panel, which investigated the collapse of a 21-storey structure on Gerrard Road in Ikoyi.

Other members of the committee are Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola; Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) and his Agriculture counterpart, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, who is an architect.

The Governor constituted the committee after receiving the report of the Panel at Lagos House, Ikeja. It was submitted by the chairman of the panel, Mr. Toyin Ayinde, a town planner. The building collapsed on November 1, 2021.

The Governor said the committee would bring forward a report to be considered by the Lagos State Executive Council.

He commended members of the Toyin Ayinde-led panel for their commitment and…