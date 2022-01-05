I hope to see my son one day — 82-year-old Nigerian father of ‘underwear bomber’ Farouk Abdul Mutallab

Alhaji Umaru Abdul Mutallab, 82-year-old billionaire businessman and former Chairman of First Bank PLC and UBA has expressed hope of seeing his son, Farouk Abdul Mutallab, who is serving a life sentence in a United States prison for terrorism, one day.

Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab popularly referred to as the “Underwear Bomber” or “Christmas Bomber”, is a Nigerian-born terrorist who, at the age of 23, attempted to detonate plastic explosives hidden in his underwear while on board Northwest Airlines Flight 253, en route from Amsterdam to Detroit, Michigan, on Christmas Day, 2009.

Abdulmutallab was convicted in a U.S. federal court of eight federal criminal counts, including attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted murder of 289 people. On February 16, 2012, he was sentenced to 4 life terms plus 50 years without parole. He is incarcerated at ADX Florence, the supermax federal prison in Colorado.

Commenting on his son’s sentencing in an interview…