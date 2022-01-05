Kanye West spotted on Broadway date with Julia Fox

Kanye West and Julia Fox were spotted out on a date at Jeremy O. Harris’ “Slave Play” on Broadway with a group of friends on Tuesday January 4.

The duo also had dinner at Carbone. Page Six reported that this is the couple’s first date night in New York where “Uncut Gems” actress Fox is based, following a few evenings out in Miami.

Kanye and Fox were spotted leaving August Wilson Theatre for Carbone, after the “Slave Play” performance.

West, 44, and Fox, 31, were first seen out in Miami Saturday night dining at Carbone’s location in that city. A source told TMZ at the time that the date was “nothing serious,” and Fox, when asked by a paparazzo the next day if there was a second date in the cards for the pair, said, “I don’t know.”

“Julia and Ye are dating,” a source close to Fox told Page Six exclusively. “They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely….