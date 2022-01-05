None of us has ever lived in the palace. We do not interfere in Ooni’s selection of Oloris

The sisters of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, have denied claims that they interfere in the selection of his queens and are at loggerheads with his Oloris.

The sisters were recently accused of meddling in the palace affairs after the monarch’s wife, Evangelist Naomi Silekunola, announced her separation from the monarch through an Instagram post on December 23, 2021. Naomi who has a son for the monarch said she tried to make the three-year union work but the Ooni’s public identity is at variance with “his true self”

After her post went viral, some social media users pointed fingers at the monarch’s sisters. They were accused of causing the rift between their brother and Naomi.

However in a statement titled, ‘Campaign of calumny against the Ooni of Ile Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II & the royal sisters’, the sisters said there is no iota of truth to the allegations leveled against them. They stated that the monarch’s family has…