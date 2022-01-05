Romelu Lukaku ‘to be fined £417,000 by Chelsea’ over his controversial interview that he’s unhappy at the club 

Chelsea are reportedly set to fine Romelu Lukaku £417,000 over his controversial Sky Italy interview that he’s unhappy at the club.

Lukaku, 28, was dropped by Tuchel for the Blues’ clash with Liverpool on Sunday after hitting out at his manager and flirting with former club Inter Milan in a bombshell interview last week.

The Belgium star first revealed he is ‘unhappy’ with his current situation at Stamford Bridge, before also suggesting he did not want to leave Inter and return to Chelsea in the first place.

Tuchel has since confirmed an apology has been made, but Italian outlet La Repubblica claims Lukaku will still receive a €500,000 (£417,000) fine over the interview.

It will not be the first time a club has thrown the book at him, as he was also fined £400,000 by Manchester United for failing to report for training in 2019.

.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Tuchel insisted his £97.5million striker is keen to ‘clear up the mess’ he…