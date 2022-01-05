State Police is not an option- President Buhari

President Buhari has dismissed calls for state police in Nigeria, saying it is not an option.

Calls for state policing have been made by several Governors as a way to solve insecurity across the country.

While speaking in an interview with Channels TV, the President averred that there is a higher chance of state governors abusing their powers if the police force is removed from the Federal control and handed over to states.

“State police is not an option. Find out the relationship between local government and the Governors. Are the third tier of government getting what they are supposed to get constitutionally? Are they getting it? Let the people in local government tell you the truth, the fight between local governments and the Governor.”he said

Commenting on the security situation in the country, the President said traditional rulers must play a huge role in bringing peace to communities.