950 insurgents, 537 bandits killed in seven months -DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that 950 Boko Haram and Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents as well as 537 bandits were killed by troops between May 2021 and January 2022.

Acting Director of Defence Media Operations, Bernard Onyeuko said series of land, maritime and air operations were carred out by troops in the various theatres within the time frame. Several high-profile terrorists and bandits were also killed within the period.

Onyeuko said;