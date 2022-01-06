Anthony Joshua confirms change of coaching team for Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Anthony Joshua has confirmed he will ‘work with some good coaches’ in a ‘new environment’ before his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

This is coming after questions were asked over Joshua’s coaching team after his defeat to Usyk in September.

Following the loss, AJ spent time in America visiting several gyms and coaches, ahead of his contracted rematch with the Ukrainian this year.

Joshua has appeared to suggest he will switch up his training squad or base, having consulted Rob McCracken.

He said in a Dubai interview: “I’m a loyal character. I believe loyalty’s important.

“I’ve been based in Sheffield and had a good chat with my coach and I wanna try some new things, I wanna try a new environment.

“Maybe I can do a training camp in Dubai, maybe I can do a training camp in Africa, in America – just a new environment to get inspired again and to take the heavyweight division by storm.”

Joshua continued: “That’s what 2022 holds for me –…